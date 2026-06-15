Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open

Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.

Hovland has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.