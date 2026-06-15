PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland finished third at last year's U.S. Open with a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Hovland at the U.S. Open.

Hovland's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025371-68-70-73+2
2024MC78-68+6
20231969-70-69-72E
2022MC70-77+7
2021T1371-71-70-75+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 2-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hovland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open368-69-64-65-14190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1875-71-71-67-465.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750

Hovland's recent performances

  • Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Hovland has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hovland has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0920.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4510.298
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1380.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0460.092
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5430.551

Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
  • Hovland earned 584 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.15% ranked 72nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW