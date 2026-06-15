Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open
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Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished third at last year's U.S. Open with a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Hovland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|2023
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|2021
|T13
|71-71-70-75
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 2-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|68-69-64-65
|-14
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|69-73-69-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.092
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.451
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.138
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.046
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.543
|0.551
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Hovland earned 584 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.15% ranked 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.