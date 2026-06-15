Ugo Coussaud betting profile: U.S. Open

Coussaud's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 43rd at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 3-under.

He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Coussaud has an average of 0.704 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Coussaud has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.