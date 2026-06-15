Ugo Coussaud betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Coussaud will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, competing in the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Coussaud's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Coussaud's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|68-71-67-71
|-3
|--
Coussaud's recent performances
- Coussaud's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 43rd at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coussaud has an average of 0.704 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coussaud has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coussaud's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.649
Coussaud's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Coussaud posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079, indicating some struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.704 over his last five starts shows strength in his iron play and approach shots.
- Around the greens, Coussaud struggled with a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coussaud as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.