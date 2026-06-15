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Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Hatton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth.

Latest odds for Hatton at the U.S. Open.

Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T473-70-68-72+3
2024T2668-71-70-77+6
2023T2774-67-69-72+2
2022T5672-71-76-74+13
2021MC74-78+12

At the U.S. Open

  • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hatton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT374-66-72-66-10--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1668-69-68-72-7--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT473-70-68-72+3--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-77+6--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1469-70-75-71-3--

Hatton's recent performances

  • Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Hatton has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hatton has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hatton has averaged 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1480.004
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.5720.558
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4330.229
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.555-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.5640.612

Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hatton posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.572 this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate stands at 69.44%.
  • In terms of driving this season, Hatton has a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark and averages 312.2 yards in Driving Distance.
  • On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -1.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.17 Putts Per Round and breaks par 21.30% of the time.
  • Hatton's Strokes Gained: Total average sits at -0.564 this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.59%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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