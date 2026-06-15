Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open
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Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Hatton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth.
Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|2024
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|2023
|T27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|2022
|T56
|72-71-76-74
|+13
|2021
|MC
|74-78
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|74-66-72-66
|-10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hatton has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.148
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.572
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.433
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.555
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.564
|0.612
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.572 this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate stands at 69.44%.
- In terms of driving this season, Hatton has a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark and averages 312.2 yards in Driving Distance.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -1.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.17 Putts Per Round and breaks par 21.30% of the time.
- Hatton's Strokes Gained: Total average sits at -0.564 this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.59%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.