Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Hatton has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hatton has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.