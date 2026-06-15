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55M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Fleetwood at the U.S. Open.

Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-75+9
2024T1670-75-70-68+3
2023T573-69-70-63-5
2022MC72-75+7
2021MC74-74+8

At the U.S. Open

  • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Fleetwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1167-65-67-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT467-73-70-68-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500

Fleetwood's recent performances

  • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
  • Fleetwood has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fleetwood has averaged 1.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4520.586
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2950.259
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5120.394
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0790.438
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3391.677

Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.295 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.68% ranked fifth.
  • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
  • Fleetwood has earned 1,491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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