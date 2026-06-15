Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open
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Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2024
|T16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|2023
|T5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|67-65-67-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.452
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.295
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.512
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.079
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.339
|1.677
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.295 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.68% ranked fifth.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 1,491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.