Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open

Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.295 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.68% ranked fifth.

On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.