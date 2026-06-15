Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Jacob Bridgeman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-78
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Jacob Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
Jacob Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jacob Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.085
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.331
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.119
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3rd
|0.729
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13th
|1.026
|-0.323
Jacob Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
- Bridgeman has earned 1,600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.