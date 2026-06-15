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Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the U.S. Open.

Jacob Bridgeman's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-78+10

At the U.S. Open

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Jacob Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000

Jacob Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jacob Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.085-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3310.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1190.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting3rd0.729-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Total13th1.026-0.323

Jacob Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
  • Bridgeman has earned 1,600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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