PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim returns to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, looking to build on his tied for eighth finish in 2023. The defending champion J.J. Spaun won last year's tournament at 1-under.

Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3372-73-72-72+9
2024T2671-68-71-76+6
2023T873-68-66-69-4
20222372-68-73-70+3

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.928 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.153-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4530.928
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2170.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.190-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3270.939

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.453 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
  • Kim's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.89% ranked eighth on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
William Mouw betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5D AGO
Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Kevin Roy betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW