Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, looking to build on his tied for eighth finish in 2023. The defending champion J.J. Spaun won last year's tournament at 1-under.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|2024
|T26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2023
|T8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|2022
|23
|72-68-73-70
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.928 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.153
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.453
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.217
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.190
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.327
|0.939
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.453 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Kim's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.89% ranked eighth on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.