Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Kim has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.928 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.