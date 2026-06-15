Taylor Montgomery betting profile: U.S. Open
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Taylor Montgomery plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery missed the cut in his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, posting scores of 6-over in 2023 and 5-over in 2022. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Montgomery's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.455
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.115
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.375
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.410
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.605
|-0.679
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.455 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards shows his shorter length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has recorded a -0.115 mark. He has hit 54.63% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.67 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.30% of the time with a 20.37% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.