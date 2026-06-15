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49M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery missed the cut in his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, posting scores of 6-over in 2023 and 5-over in 2022. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the U.S. Open.

Montgomery's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-75+6
2022MC72-73+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.455-0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.115-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3750.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4100.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.605-0.679

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.455 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards shows his shorter length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has recorded a -0.115 mark. He has hit 54.63% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.67 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.30% of the time with a 20.37% bogey avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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