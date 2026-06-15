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51M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor finished tied for 23rd at eight-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Taylor at the U.S. Open.

Taylor's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2373-71-70-74+8
2024MC74-74+8
2023MC72-72+4
2022MC73-72+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of eight-over.
  • Taylor has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event, with his only made cut coming in 2025.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-78-64E3.900
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.250
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.189-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.209-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3490.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0160.463
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3860.340

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Taylor's short game has been a strength, with his 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranking 15th on TOUR this season.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
  • Taylor has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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