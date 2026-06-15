Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open
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Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 23rd at eight-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Taylor's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of eight-over.
- Taylor has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event, with his only made cut coming in 2025.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-78-64
|E
|3.900
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|68-78-73-76
|+7
|17.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-65-74
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|66-73-68-70
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.189
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.209
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.349
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.016
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.386
|0.340
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor's short game has been a strength, with his 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranking 15th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Taylor has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.