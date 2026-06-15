Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open
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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 57th.
Im's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|22
|70-75-73-71
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 16-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 22nd at nine-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of eight-under.
- Im has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.108
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.549
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.385
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.218
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.162
|0.643
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.549 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 524 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.