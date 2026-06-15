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52M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 57th.

Latest odds for Im at the U.S. Open.

Im's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5768-77-76-75+16
2024MC74-76+10
2023MC71-75+6
2022MC72-72+4
20212270-75-73-71+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 16-over.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 22nd at nine-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000

Im's recent performances

  • Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of eight-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1080.330
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.549-0.699
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3850.483
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2180.528
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1620.643

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.549 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
  • Im has accumulated 524 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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