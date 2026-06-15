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31M AGO

Cooper Dossey betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Cooper Dossey will compete in the U.S. Open for the first time in recent years when the tournament tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. The Southampton, New York venue will host the major championship where J.J. Spaun is the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Dossey at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Dossey has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Dossey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC69-72E--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipT771-66-73-65-577.500
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT365-64-63-69-23145.000
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicT2766-69-69-69-726.556
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC72-72E--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT968-66-68-64-1872.500
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT1570-66-67-75-1049.000
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT271-64-67-68-14245.000
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT6466-70-71-69-43.800
Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT2572-67-70-67-826.731

Dossey's recent performances

  • Dossey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
  • Dossey has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dossey has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dossey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.346
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.371

Dossey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dossey has struggled with his ball-striking in his past five tournaments, posting averages of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
  • His short game has been more consistent, with a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
  • Overall, Dossey has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dossey as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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