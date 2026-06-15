Cooper Dossey betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cooper Dossey will compete in the U.S. Open for the first time in recent years when the tournament tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. The Southampton, New York venue will host the major championship where J.J. Spaun is the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- Dossey has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Dossey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|69-72
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T7
|71-66-73-65
|-5
|77.500
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T3
|65-64-63-69
|-23
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T27
|66-69-69-69
|-7
|26.556
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T9
|68-66-68-64
|-18
|72.500
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T15
|70-66-67-75
|-10
|49.000
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T2
|71-64-67-68
|-14
|245.000
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T64
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|3.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T25
|72-67-70-67
|-8
|26.731
Dossey's recent performances
- Dossey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Dossey has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dossey has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dossey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.371
Dossey's advanced stats and rankings
- Dossey has struggled with his ball-striking in his past five tournaments, posting averages of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His short game has been more consistent, with a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Dossey has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dossey as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.