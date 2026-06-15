Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open
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Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Justin Rose's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|2022
|T37
|68-73-74-72
|+7
|2021
|MC
|73-77
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Justin Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
Justin Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.057
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.495
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.028
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.051
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.359
|0.188
Justin Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.495 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,180 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.