Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open

Rose has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Rose has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.