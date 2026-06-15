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33M AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Justin Rose returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Rose at the U.S. Open.

Justin Rose's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-77+14
2024MC73-73+6
2023MC76-68+4
2022T3768-73-74-72+7
2021MC73-77+10

At the U.S. Open

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
  • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Justin Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969

Justin Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Justin Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0570.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4950.264
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0280.028
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.051-0.248
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3590.188

Justin Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.495 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
  • Rose has accumulated 1,180 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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