Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: U.S. Open

Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.257 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.48% of the time.