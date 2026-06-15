Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious major championship.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.750
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.421
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.257
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.114
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.189
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.753
|0.129
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.257 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has accumulated 731 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 44th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.753 ranked 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.