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1H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious major championship.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4210.595
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2570.060
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.114-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.189-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7530.129

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.257 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju has accumulated 731 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 44th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.753 ranked 30th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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