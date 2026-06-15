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48M AGO

Jackson Van Paris betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Jackson Van Paris has not competed in the U.S. Open in recent years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21, 2026.

Latest odds for Van Paris at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Van Paris has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Van Paris's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC69-75+3--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC75-69+4--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenMC69-69-4--
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC70-75+5--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya6474-69-72-80+74.200
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT6669-68-67-75-53.600
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT3470-68-72-71-720.000
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT6872-68-75-69E3.000
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT967-62-69-67-1567.833
Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT1670-66-70-74E47.000

Van Paris's recent performances

  • Van Paris has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

Van Paris's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

Van Paris's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Paris does not have YTD stats available for the 2026 season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Van Paris as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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