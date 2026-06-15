Jackson Van Paris betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jackson Van Paris has not competed in the U.S. Open in recent years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21, 2026.
At the U.S. Open
- Van Paris has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Van Paris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|69-75
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|64
|74-69-72-80
|+7
|4.200
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T66
|69-68-67-75
|-5
|3.600
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T34
|70-68-72-71
|-7
|20.000
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T68
|72-68-75-69
|E
|3.000
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T9
|67-62-69-67
|-15
|67.833
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T16
|70-66-70-74
|E
|47.000
Van Paris's recent performances
- Van Paris has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
Van Paris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Van Paris's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Paris does not have YTD stats available for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Van Paris as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.