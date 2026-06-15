Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open
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Sam Burns watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for seventh at plus-4 in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 looking to improve on his recent strong showings at this major championship.
Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|2024
|T9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|2023
|T32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|2022
|T27
|71-67-71-76
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of plus-4.
- Burns has competed in this tournament consistently over the past four years, with finishes ranging from tied for seventh to tied for 32nd.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-67-69-71
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.173
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.114
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.102
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.647
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.832
|1.140
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
- Burns has earned 1,113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.33% ranked 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.