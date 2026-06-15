Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open

Burns has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Burns has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.