PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
55M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sam Burns watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sam Burns finished tied for seventh at plus-4 in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 looking to improve on his recent strong showings at this major championship.

Latest odds for Burns at the U.S. Open.

Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T772-65-69-78+4
2024T973-67-73-67E
2023T3269-70-71-73+3
2022T2771-67-71-76+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Burns' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of plus-4.
  • Burns has competed in this tournament consistently over the past four years, with finishes ranging from tied for seventh to tied for 32nd.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Burns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-67-69-71-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--

Burns' recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
  • Burns has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.1730.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1140.179
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.1020.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6470.545
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8321.140

Burns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
  • Burns has earned 1,113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.33% ranked 41st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
57M AGO
J.B. Holmes betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
14H AGO
Nine things to know: Shinnecock Hills, 2026 U.S. Open
Need to Know
Image for article.
14H AGO
Three wins, one hot putter: Fitzpatrick shows PGA TOUR he's ready for U.S. Open
Latest
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW