Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Shane Lowry of Ireland lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lowry's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|2024
|T19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|2023
|T20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T43
|76-70-77-72
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 17-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 4-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-73-71-73
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|68-76-70-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 1-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.197
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.371
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.046
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.287
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.810
|0.741
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.371 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.