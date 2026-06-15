Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open

Lowry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 1-under.

Lowry has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lowry has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.