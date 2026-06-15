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53M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 11-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this major championship.

Latest odds for Straka at the U.S. Open.

Straka's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC78-73+11
2024T5670-72-78-72+12
2023MC70-74+4
2022MC77-72+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Straka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Straka has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Straka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4074-75-72-73+619.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750

Straka's recent performances

  • Straka has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Straka has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Straka has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.009-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5710.574
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.066-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.094-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.420-0.201

Straka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.571 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Straka has earned 1,084 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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