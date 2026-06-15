Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open

Straka has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Straka has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.