Samuel Stevens betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 23rd at 8-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Stevens's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|2023
|T43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|2022
|T49
|71-72-72-75
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.274
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.149
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.083
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.343
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.003
|-0.914
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Stevens earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.