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29M AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Sam Stevens finished tied for 23rd at 8-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Stevens at the U.S. Open.

Stevens's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2371-72-72-73+8
2023T4375-67-70-73+5
2022T4971-72-72-75+10

At the U.S. Open

  • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000

Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2740.060
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.149-0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.083-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.343-0.689
Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.003-0.914

Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Stevens earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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SWE
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