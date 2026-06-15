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51M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 32nd.

Latest odds for Theegala at the U.S. Open.

Theegala's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3277-68-72-70+7
2023T2774-66-73-69+2

At the U.S. Open

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 2-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Theegala has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.152-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.113-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3700.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.106-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.436-0.380

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala has a 0.113 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Theegala has earned 742 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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