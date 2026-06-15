Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open
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Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 32nd.
Theegala's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|2023
|T27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
At the U.S. Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 2-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.152
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.113
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.370
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.106
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.436
|-0.380
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala has a 0.113 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 742 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.