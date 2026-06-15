Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open

Theegala has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.