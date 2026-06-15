Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut at the U.S. Open when the tournament gets underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. J.J. Spaun enters as the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-76-78-79
|+16
|12.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.401
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.234
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.081
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.133
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.421
|-0.369
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.234 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.