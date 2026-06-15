Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: U.S. Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.