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1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut at the U.S. Open when the tournament gets underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. J.J. Spaun enters as the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4010.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.234-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.081-0.527
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.133-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Total520.421-0.369

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.234 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
  • Hisatsune has earned 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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