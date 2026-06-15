Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open

Henley has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

Henley has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Henley has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.