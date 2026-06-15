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Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at 5-over last year at the U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Henley at the U.S. Open.

Henley's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1070-72-72-71+5
2024T770-70-72-67-1
2023T1471-71-68-68-2
2022MC76-70+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In Henley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Henley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-76-71-68-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--

Henley's recent performances

  • Henley has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • Henley has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Henley has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Henley has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2700.435
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2750.227
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1610.115
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3440.107
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0500.884

Henley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.275 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
  • Henley ranked 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,388 points and ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.96%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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