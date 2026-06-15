Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open
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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy finished tied for 19th at 7-over at the U.S. Open last year. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|2024
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|2023
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|2022
|T5
|67-69-73-69
|-2
|2021
|T8
|67-76-68-75
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2024, when he finished second.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-74-71-68
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|74-67-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.793
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.707
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.117
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.052
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.669
|1.003
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.793 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.707 mark. He maintained a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.37% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,603 points and maintains a 12.04% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.