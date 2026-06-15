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58M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy finished tied for 19th at 7-over at the U.S. Open last year. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for McIlroy at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1974-72-74-67+7
2024265-72-69-69-5
2023265-67-69-70-9
2022T567-69-73-69-2
2021T867-76-68-75+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
  • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2024, when he finished second.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

McIlroy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-74-71-68-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT774-67-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1970-67-75-67-551.800
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament167-65-73-71-12750.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000
Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--

McIlroy's recent performances

  • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • McIlroy has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McIlroy has averaged 1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7930.719
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7070.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.117-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.052-0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.6691.003

McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.793 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.707 mark. He maintained a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.37% of the time.
  • McIlroy ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,603 points and maintains a 12.04% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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