Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.