Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria missed the cut in his most recent U.S. Open appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Echavarria's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|2024
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 54th at 10-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.253
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.025
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.313
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.030
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.560
|-0.099
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 819 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.