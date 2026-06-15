Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open

Echavarria has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.