Patrick Rodgers betting profile: U.S. Open
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 32nd.
Rodgers' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|2022
|T31
|69-68-75-74
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.153
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.169
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.011
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.301
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.009
|-0.389
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.169 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.