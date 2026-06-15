Patrick Rodgers betting profile: U.S. Open

Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.