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28M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 32nd.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the U.S. Open.

Rodgers' recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3271-69-71-72+3
2022T3169-68-75-74+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.153-0.232
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.169-0.593
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.011-0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3010.488
Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.009-0.389

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.169 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Rodgers has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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