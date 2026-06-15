PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches his shot out of the bunker on the seventh green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches his shot out of the bunker on the seventh green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre finished second at the U.S. Open last year after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for MacIntyre at the U.S. Open.

MacIntyre's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025270-74-69-68+1
2024MC70-76+6
2021T5674-72-76-79+21

At the U.S. Open

  • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 1-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

MacIntyre's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1568-66-67-69-1051.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333

MacIntyre's recent performances

  • MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • MacIntyre has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • MacIntyre has averaged -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5550.446
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.332-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.043-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.517-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.783-0.030

MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

  • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.555 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.332 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
  • MacIntyre has earned 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
38M AGO
J.B. Holmes betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
14H AGO
Nine things to know: Shinnecock Hills, 2026 U.S. Open
Need to Know
Image for article.
14H AGO
Three wins, one hot putter: Fitzpatrick shows PGA TOUR he's ready for U.S. Open
Latest
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW