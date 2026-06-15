Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches his shot out of the bunker on the seventh green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished second at the U.S. Open last year after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
MacIntyre's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|2021
|T56
|74-72-76-79
|+21
At the U.S. Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 1-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.555
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.332
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.043
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.517
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.783
|-0.030
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.555 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.332 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.