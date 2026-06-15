Robbie Higgins betting profile: U.S. Open
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Robbie Higgins of the United States looks on after his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship 2026 at Raleigh Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, 2026. Robbie Higgins has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- Higgins has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Higgins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Higgins' advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Higgins for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgins as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.