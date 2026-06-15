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Rickie Fowler betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler finished tied for fifth at 5-under the last time he played the U.S. Open in 2023. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon his missed cut performance from 2024.

Latest odds for Fowler at the U.S. Open.

Fowler's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-77+8
2023T562-68-70-75-5
2021T4969-77-72-79+17

At the U.S. Open

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.1860.060
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.086-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.159-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.336-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.449-0.135

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
  • Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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