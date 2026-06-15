Preston Stout betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Preston Stout has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 at the challenging Southampton, New York venue.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Stout's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Stout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Stout's recent performances
- Stout's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stout has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.079
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.282
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.357
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.227
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.945
|-1.968
Stout's advanced stats and rankings
- Stout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Stout sported a -0.282 mark. He posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stout delivered a -1.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
- Stout's Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 19.44% in 2026, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -3.945.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.