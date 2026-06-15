Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jason Day of Australia prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.
Day's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|2024
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2021
|T38
|72-74-76-72
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Day's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.077
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.598
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.520
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.213
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.058
|-0.738
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.