Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open

Day has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.