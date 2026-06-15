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52M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jason Day returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.

Latest odds for Day at the U.S. Open.

Day's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2376-67-72-73+8
2024MC71-77+8
2023MC73-76+9
2021T3872-74-76-72+14

At the U.S. Open

  • In Day's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--

Day's recent performances

  • Day has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.077-0.345
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.598-0.886
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5200.593
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.213-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.058-0.738

Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
  • Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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