Peter Uihlein betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Peter Uihlein of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 02, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Peter Uihlein has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with an opportunity to make his mark at one of golf's major championships.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Uihlein's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Uihlein's recent performances
- Uihlein has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Uihlein has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Uihlein has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Uihlein's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.271
Uihlein's advanced stats and rankings
- Uihlein posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.057 over his last five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Uihlein struggled with a -0.164 average in his past five tournaments, while his putting also posed challenges with a -0.177 mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Uihlein as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.