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1H AGO

Patrick Reed betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Reed looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at 8-over.

Latest odds for Reed at the U.S. Open.

Reed's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2373-74-71-70+8
2023T5672-69-78-69+8
2022T4970-71-75-74+10
2021T1366-70-77-74+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Reed's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Reed's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Reed's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1068-72-67-70-3--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-69-72-73-5--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-74-71-70+8--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--

Reed's recent performances

  • Reed has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Reed has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Reed has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
  • Reed has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Reed has averaged 0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.218-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.3980.618
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7790.151
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1610.201
Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.1210.935

Reed's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reed posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards helps his tee-to-green game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reed sported a 1.398 mark. He hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
  • Reed delivered a 0.779 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showcasing strong short game skills.
  • On the greens, Reed delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.25 putts per round, and he broke par 18.75% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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