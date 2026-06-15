Patrick Reed betting profile: U.S. Open

Reed has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

Reed has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Reed has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Reed has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.