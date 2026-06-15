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23M AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the U.S. Open.

Cantlay's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-72+8
2024T365-71-70-70-4
2023T1471-71-67-69-2
2022T1472-71-70-69+2
2021T4370-76-76-73+15

At the U.S. Open

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3940.271
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3650.520
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3120.317
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.049-0.030
Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0211.079

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.394 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.365 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Cantlay delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
  • Cantlay has earned 760 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01% ranked ninth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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