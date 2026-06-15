Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cantlay's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2024
|T3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|2023
|T14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|2022
|T14
|72-71-70-69
|+2
|2021
|T43
|70-76-76-73
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.394
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.365
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.312
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.049
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.021
|1.079
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.394 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.365 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cantlay delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
- Cantlay has earned 760 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01% ranked ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.