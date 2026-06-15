Padraig Harrington betting profile: U.S. Open
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Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Padraig Harrington finished tied for 27th at two-over when he last competed in the U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Harrington's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
At the U.S. Open
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of two-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|74-69-67-69
|-1
|56.250
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.850
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.
- Harrington has an average of -0.980 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.329
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.030
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.760
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.120
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.341
|0.042
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.329 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards places him in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sported a 1.030 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harrington delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 17.59% of the time.
- Harrington currently ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.