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57M AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington finished tied for 27th at two-over when he last competed in the U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Harrington at the U.S. Open.

Harrington's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2773-69-67-73+2

At the U.S. Open

  • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of two-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Harrington's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1874-69-67-69-156.250
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.850
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--

Harrington's recent performances

  • Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.
  • Harrington has an average of -0.980 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Harrington has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.329-0.980
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.0300.508
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7600.536
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.120-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3410.042

Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harrington posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.329 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards places him in the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sported a 1.030 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harrington delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 17.59% of the time.
  • Harrington currently ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
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