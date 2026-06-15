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1H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm finished tied for seventh at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Rahm at the U.S. Open.

Rahm's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T769-75-73-67+4
2023T1069-73-70-65-3
2022T1269-67-71-74+1
2021T2369-72-76-73+10

At the U.S. Open

  • In Rahm's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 3-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Rahm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT269-70-67-68-6--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3878-70-73-68+1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3470-72-69-70-3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT769-75-73-67+4--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-70-67-73-4--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--

Rahm's recent performances

  • Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Rahm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Rahm has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rahm has averaged 1.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8330.568
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4280.547
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.1230.232
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4870.284
Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.8711.631

Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rahm posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.833 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm sports a 0.428 mark. He has a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Rahm delivers a strong 1.123 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Rahm posts a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.75% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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