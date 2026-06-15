Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open

Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Rahm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

Rahm has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.