Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Niklas Norgaard finished tied for 46th at 13-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Norgaard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Norgaard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 13-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-69-67-68
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-69-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.143
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 in his past five tournaments, showing strength with the driver.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard recorded a -0.357 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Norgaard delivered a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Norgaard posted a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.