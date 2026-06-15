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50M AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Niklas Norgaard finished tied for 46th at 13-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Norgaard at the U.S. Open.

Norgaard's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4676-70-75-72+13

At the U.S. Open

  • In Norgaard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 13-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Norgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-69-67-68-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-69-67-73-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--

Norgaard's recent performances

  • Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Norgaard has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Norgaard has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.357
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.417
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.143

Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 in his past five tournaments, showing strength with the driver.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard recorded a -0.357 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, Norgaard delivered a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Norgaard posted a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Bud Cauley
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1

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Tot
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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-15
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-15

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ENG
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-15
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-6

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Viktor Hovland
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-14
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-5

-14

3

NOR
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Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
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-13
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-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
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Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
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-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
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-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
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-13
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-2
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