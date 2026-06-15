Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Norgaard has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.