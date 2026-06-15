Neal Shipley betting profile: U.S. Open
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Neal Shipley of the United States reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Shipley looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 6-over.
Shipley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Shipley has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.763
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.409
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.597
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.445
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.688
|0.199
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.763 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.409 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.