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52M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Shipley looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 6-over.

Latest odds for Shipley at the U.S. Open.

Shipley's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2670-73-71-72+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

Shipley's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • Shipley has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7630.768
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.409-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.597-0.339
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.4450.127
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.6880.199

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.763 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.409 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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