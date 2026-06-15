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50M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee looks to bounce back at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club after missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. The tournament runs June 18-21 at the Southampton, New York venue where J.J. Spaun claimed the 2025 title at 1-under par.

Latest odds for Lee at the U.S. Open.

Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-72+9
2024T2173-69-72-71+5
2023T569-65-74-67-5
2022T2773-70-69-73+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5630.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.105-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3180.355
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.144-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1300.318

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.105 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Lee delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
  • Lee has earned 1,154 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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