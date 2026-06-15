Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open
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Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee looks to bounce back at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club after missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. The tournament runs June 18-21 at the Southampton, New York venue where J.J. Spaun claimed the 2025 title at 1-under par.
Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|2024
|T21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|2023
|T5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|2022
|T27
|73-70-69-73
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.563
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.105
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.318
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.144
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.130
|0.318
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.105 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Lee delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Lee has earned 1,154 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.