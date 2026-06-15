Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

Lee has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Lee has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lee has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.