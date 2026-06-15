Miles Russell betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Miles Russell of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Miles Russell will make his first appearance at the U.S. Open in recent history when the tournament tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. The Southampton, New York course will host players competing for the championship, with defending champion J.J. Spaun looking to repeat after winning at -1 in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- Russell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Russell's recent performances
- Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 5-under.
- Russell has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.655
Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell has posted a 65.28% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season with an average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
- He has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round this season.
- Russell's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.50% this season, while his Par Breakers percentage is 19.44%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.