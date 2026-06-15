Johnny Keefer betting profile: U.S. Open
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Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer finished tied for 61st at 19-over in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Keefer's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
At the U.S. Open
- In Keefer's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 19-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.613
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.339
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.395
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.530
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.027
|0.569
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 335 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.