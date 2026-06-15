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47M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer finished tied for 61st at 19-over in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Keefer at the U.S. Open.

Keefer's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6176-69-77-77+19

At the U.S. Open

  • In Keefer's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 19-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6130.751
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3390.583
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.395-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.530-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.0270.569

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
  • Keefer has earned 335 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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