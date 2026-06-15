Michael Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
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Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.425
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.069
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.113
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.454
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.072
|0.141
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points (62nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.45% (136th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.