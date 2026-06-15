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52M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5075-71-76-72+14
2023MC74-73+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.425-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.069-0.043
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1130.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4540.538
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.0720.141

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points (62nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.45% (136th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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