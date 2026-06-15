Michael Brennan betting profile: U.S. Open
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Brennan looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.
Brennan's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Brennan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.749
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.098
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.542
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.318
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.208
|-0.060
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.749 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Brennan ranked 105th with 219 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 150th with an 18.71% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.