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49M AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Brennan looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Brennan at the U.S. Open.

Brennan's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC74-75+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Brennan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7490.775
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.098-0.500
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.542-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.318-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.208-0.060

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.749 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranked second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
  • Brennan ranked 105th with 219 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 150th with an 18.71% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
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-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
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-5

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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
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-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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