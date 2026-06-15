Max McGreevy betting profile: U.S. Open
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy will compete at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21. McGreevy has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is McGreevy's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.1
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.234
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.425
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.078
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.574
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.163
|-0.040
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (47th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- McGreevy earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.