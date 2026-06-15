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32M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy will compete at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21. McGreevy has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is McGreevy's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.1
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2340.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4250.426
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0780.305
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.574-0.823
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.163-0.040

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (47th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
  • McGreevy earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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