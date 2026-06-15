Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open
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Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 23rd at plus-8 in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at this major championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|2024
|T21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 5-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.204
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.017
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.001
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.074
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.148
|0.702
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Greyserman earned 312 FedExCup Regular Season points (85th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.