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21M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman finished tied for 23rd at plus-8 in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at this major championship.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the U.S. Open.

Greyserman's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2376-67-71-74+8
2024T2171-74-72-68+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 5-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.2040.382
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.0170.379
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.0010.020
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.074-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1480.702

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
  • Greyserman earned 312 FedExCup Regular Season points (85th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-14
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J. Stanger
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-13
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T4

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USA
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-13
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-13

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-13
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-2

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Jesper Svensson
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-13
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