Maverick McNealy betting profile: U.S. Open

McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.

McNealy has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.