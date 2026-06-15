PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

McNealy finished 37th at 10-over in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for McNealy at the U.S. Open.

McNealy's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20253776-69-72-73+10

At the U.S. Open

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished 37th after posting a score of 10-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.124-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.062-0.408
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3410.514
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5310.887
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9350.849

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, McNealy delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
  • McNealy has earned 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
William Mouw betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW