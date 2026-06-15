Maverick McNealy betting profile: U.S. Open
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Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
McNealy finished 37th at 10-over in last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
McNealy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished 37th after posting a score of 10-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.124
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.062
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.341
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.531
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.935
|0.849
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, McNealy delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.