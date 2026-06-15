Mason Howell betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mason Howell returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Howell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Howell's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-76
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Howell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Howell's recent performances
- Howell had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Howell has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.614
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.404
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.421
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.520
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.690
|-0.936
Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.614 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -1.404 mark. He has a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Howell has delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he has broken par 17.36% of the time with an 18.75% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.