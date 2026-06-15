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52M AGO

Mason Howell betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mason Howell returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Howell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Howell at the U.S. Open.

Howell's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-76+13

At the U.S. Open

  • In Howell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Howell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-66-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

Howell's recent performances

  • Howell had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
  • Howell has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Howell has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Howell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6140.274
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.404-0.782
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.421-0.481
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5200.053
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.690-0.936

Howell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.614 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -1.404 mark. He has a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Howell has delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he has broken par 17.36% of the time with an 18.75% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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