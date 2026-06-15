Matti Schmid betting profile: U.S. Open
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Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. The German professional will look to make his mark at the prestigious major championship in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Schmid's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.061
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.498
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.061
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.062
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.435
|0.402
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.498 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.