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55M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21. The German professional will look to make his mark at the prestigious major championship in Southampton, New York.

Latest odds for Schmid at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Schmid's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
  • Schmid has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0610.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.498-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.061-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0620.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.4350.402

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.498 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
  • Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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