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55M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Higgs at the U.S. Open.

Higgs's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC76-75+11

At the U.S. Open

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--

Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 2-under.
  • Higgs has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0390.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.885-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.315-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.800-0.605
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.961-1.094

Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has recorded a -0.885 mark. He has hit 71.21% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.55 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.69% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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