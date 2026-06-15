Harry Higgs betting profile: U.S. Open
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Harry Higgs plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgs's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-73-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 2-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.039
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.885
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.315
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.800
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.961
|-1.094
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has recorded a -0.885 mark. He has hit 71.21% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.55 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.