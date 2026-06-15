Matthew Jordan betting profile: U.S. Open

Jordan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under.

Jordan has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Jordan has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.