Matthew Jordan betting profile: U.S. Open
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Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the 17th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 29, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Matthew Jordan missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 14-over. He returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 for the 2026 U.S. Open.
Jordan's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-80
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Jordan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Jordan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|--
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under.
- Jordan has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has averaged -0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.427
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
- Jordan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.179 over his last five starts shows room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Jordan has been slightly positive with a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan's putting has been nearly neutral with a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.