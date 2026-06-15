Matt McCarty betting profile: U.S. Open

McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.