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47M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. McCarty looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for McCarty at the U.S. Open.

McCarty's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC82-78+20
2022MC71-73+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 20-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.3
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.8
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.065-0.328
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0620.378
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.213-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1750.144
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0400.059

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
  • McCarty has earned 780 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95% ranked 123rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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