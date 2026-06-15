Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|2024
|T64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|2023
|T17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|2022
|1
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 6-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he won with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.319
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.753
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.499
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.099
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.472
|0.719
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.753 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick leads the FedExCup Regular Season points standings with 2,817 points and ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.29%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.