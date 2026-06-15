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51M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open.

Fitzpatrick's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3874-73-72-72+11
2024T6473-72-79-69+13
2023T1771-70-68-70-1
2022168-70-68-68-6
2021MC74-73+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 6-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open267-68-66-64-15300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3675-71-73-73+423.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1470-72-71-65-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP165-63-68-70-18700.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five five times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he won with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.319-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7530.546
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4990.615
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.099-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4720.719

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.753 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick leads the FedExCup Regular Season points standings with 2,817 points and ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.29%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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