Marco Penge betting profile: U.S. Open
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Marco Penge of England watches his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 as he looks to make his mark at one of golf's major championships.
At the U.S. Open
- Penge has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.507
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.344
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.349
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.358
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.544
|-0.599
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.344 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
- Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.