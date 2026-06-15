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56M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England watches his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England watches his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Marco Penge has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 as he looks to make his mark at one of golf's major championships.

Latest odds for Penge at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Penge has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000

Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
  • Penge has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.507-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.3440.170
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.349-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.358-0.495
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.544-0.599

Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.344 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
  • Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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